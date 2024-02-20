Snow Melting Away, Paving Way for Expected Thunderstorms This Week

STATEWIDE — February is becoming slightly unpredictable when it comes to your weather forecast.

This week has already set a warmer trend with temperatures reaching near 50 Monday, and that will continue today, “highs Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the 50s. We may push 60 degrees to the south of Indianapolis by Wednesday,” explains National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Ryan.

High temperatures will also be hovering around the 50s today, but the skies will remain mostly clear. It’s towards the end of the day Wednesday when those warm temperatures begin to drop and draw rainfall across central Indiana.

“We’ll have a cold front work its way in with a low-pressure system on Thursday,” Ryan continues, “that’s going to spread rain through the area Wednesday night with embedded thunderstorms on Thursday.”

For now, forecasters are predicting about an inch of rainfall. Not enough to cause any concerns for floods, says Ryan.

Temperatures will continue to hover above normal for the remainder of the month.

Ryan concludes, “high temperatures on average are going to ten to fifteen degrees above normal. For this time of year, third and fourth week of February, we normally see highs in the mid-40s.”

Ryan expects temperatures to maintain the balance for the coming weeks.