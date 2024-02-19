Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health reports 96 flu deaths this season, seven more than last week. The CDC reports flu virus activity increase in Indiana again last week, but the state remains in the “high” category.

The Indiana Department of Health also has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday, Feb. 13. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,285 on Tuesday from 26,219 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 66.