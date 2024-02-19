Listen Live
Local News

Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana

Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana

Published on February 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Sneezing woman medical nurse or doctor doing elbow sneeze

Source: filistimlyanin / Getty

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health reports 96 flu deaths this season, seven more than last week. The CDC reports flu virus activity increase in Indiana again last week, but the state remains in the “high” category.

The Indiana Department of Health also has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday, Feb. 13. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,285 on Tuesday from 26,219 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 66.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close