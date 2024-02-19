Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton helped the East knock off the West in what was the highest scoring All-Star Game in NBA history Sunday night 211-186 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
A total of 14 players scored in double figures.
Haliburton hit five three-point shots in a row in the first quarter to get started. He ended up with 32 points on 10-14 shooting from three-point range.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player. He scores 39 points on 14-26 shooting.
Karl Anthony Towns led all scorers for the West with 50 points.
This was the 73rd NBA All-Star and the first one that was hosted in Indianapolis since 1985.
