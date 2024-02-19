In the “Spirit of Aloha” Hawaii’s Supremes say “Aloha” to the Right of Self Defense

Hawaii’s Supreme Court recently ruled unanimously in Hawaii v. Wilson that there is no state constitutional right to carry a firearm in public. Hawaii disregarded SCOTUS on its Heller and Bruen decisions arguing that the ‘spirit of Aloha’ supersedes Constitution, Second Amendment.

Concerned Americans are asking whether or not Hawaii’s decision will stick.

Guy Relford:

The Supreme Court authority is binding on state courts to the extent they are interpreting a legal issue that is a federal issue, including interpretation of the federal Bill of Rights. So, I fully expect that decision to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I expect to see it be reversed with a pretty terse decision.

