Listen Live
The Gun Guy

In the “Spirit of Aloha” Hawaii’s Supremes say “Aloha” to the Right of Self Defense

Guy Relford expects SCOTUS to reverse Hawaii's Supremes and Hawaiian's right to self-defense re-affirmed

Published on February 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hawaii’s Supreme Court recently ruled unanimously in Hawaii v. Wilson that there is no state constitutional right to carry a firearm in public. Hawaii disregarded SCOTUS on its Heller and Bruen decisions arguing that the ‘spirit of Aloha’ supersedes Constitution, Second Amendment

 

 

Concerned Americans are asking whether or not Hawaii’s decision will stick.

Guy Relford:

The Supreme Court authority is binding on state courts to the extent they are interpreting a legal issue that is a federal issue, including interpretation of the federal Bill of Rights. So, I fully expect that decision to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I expect to see it be reversed with a pretty terse decision. 

Listen to discussion in its entirety:

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

 

 

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close