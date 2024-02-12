Memphis Shooting Suspect in Custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a suspect is in custody after multiple shootings across the city left one person dead and multiple people injured.

MPD says the shootings took place across three different locations in the city, with a carjacking being connected to all three crime scenes. At least four people were reportedly shot.

The suspect was caught, with authorities saying he was out on $100,000 bond for attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery when he committed the crimes.