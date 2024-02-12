Listen Live
National

Memphis Shooting Suspect in Custody

Published on February 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a suspect is in custody after multiple shootings across the city left one person dead and multiple people injured.

MPD says the shootings took place across three different locations in the city, with a carjacking being connected to all three crime scenes. At least four people were reportedly shot.

The suspect was caught, with authorities saying he was out on $100,000 bond for attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery when he committed the crimes.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close