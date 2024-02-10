Listen Live
Indiana’s First Tornado of 2024 Confirmed in Clark County

Published on February 10, 2024

Tornado Confirmed in Southern Indiana

Source: NWS Louisville

CLARK COUNTY, Ind.–The National Weather Service in Louisville believes there was an EF-1 tornado that touched down Saturday morning in southern Indiana.

Preliminary survey results show that an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 90 mph hit Underwood, which is in Clark County. That is also on the border of Scott County.

Both the Clark County Emergency Management Agency and the Monroe Township Fire Department said there were downed trees, damaged power lines, and collapsed buildings. A semi was also overturned, but the driver of the semi is not hurt.

This is the first confirmed tornado in the state of Indiana for 2024.

The Storm Prediction Center says Indiana only averages about one tornado per year in the month of February.

 

