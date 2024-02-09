Listen Live
The Side Piece

Vegas chapel offers free wedding to duos named Taylor and Travis

Published on February 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Portrait of wedding bride

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

On Sunday, coinciding with the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas’ Chapel of the Flowers is offering free wedding ceremonies to any couples named Taylor and Travis. (insert heavy sigh).

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Vegas weddings are known for their unique charm and convenience. Las Vegas is one of the world’s top wedding destinations. The city typically hosts over 80,000 weddings annually.

Las Vegas, The Strip at Night

Source: PhotoStock-Israel / Getty

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is home to over 50 wedding chapels. They range from iconic establishments on the Strip to quaint chapels off the beaten path. Approximately 1 in 4 weddings in Las Vegas are destination weddings.

Bride and groom standing face to face at an altar, Las Vegas, Nevada

Source: Christian Thomas / Getty

All in all, interest in Vegas weddings soared 354% after the Conference Championship games. This indicates a post-game wedding trend.

Newlywed Couple Sitting in a Pink 1950's Style Car

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

Lastly, Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas has hosted weddings for several famous individuals over the years.

Here are a few notable examples:

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward: This legendary Hollywood couple renewed their vows at Chapel of the Flowers in 1969. They celebrated their enduring love in a private ceremony.

Paul Newman

Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Bonnie Wright and Jamie Campbell Bower: Known for their roles in the Harry Potter film series, Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny Weasley) and Jamie Campbell Bower (who played young Gellert Grindelwald) tied the knot at Chapel of the Flowers in 2011.

BAFTA Awards 2012 - Arrivals - London

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott: Tori Spelling, of “Beverly Hills, 90210” fame, and actor Dean McDermott chose Chapel of the Flowers for an intimate vow renewal ceremony in 2010.

Luskin Orthopedic Institute For Children Gala

Source: Andrew J Cunningham / Getty

Based on these examples, just because you get married there doesn’t mean it will stick.

 

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close