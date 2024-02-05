Husband of Missing Carmel Woman Released from Jail, Next Court Date Set

CARMEL, Ind. — A woman from Carmel has been missing for nearly two years. Her husband was let out of jail Friday.

Xavier Breland has been considered a person of interest in the missing persons case of his wife Ciera Breland since February of 2022.

Police have confirmed Ciera Breland was last seen February 24th, 2022 in Johns Creek, Georgia near the Breland’s in-laws. Xavier originally told police two days later that Ciera had gone back home to Carmel, Indiana. That wasn’t true.

Since that time, Xavier Breland was arrested on a gun charge in Georgia. He’s a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun. He was later extradited back to Indiana.

On Friday, Xavier was released and now has a court date set for April 15th.

As for Ciera Breland, police have no answers as to what may have happened to her or where she could be today.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about Ciera’s disappearance.