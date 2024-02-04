NWS: Fog Possible Overnight Into Monday, Temps Above Average For The Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures for the week should be above average for the first full week of February. Highs will hover in the 50’s before starting to decrease again next week.
Rain is in the forecast for both Thursday, and Friday. Friday’s showers could see wind gusts of up to 17 mph.
According to the National Weather Service Indianapolis the reason for the higher than usual temperatures is because of a “Rex block” which is pushing both high and low pressure centers away from the state keeping Indiana in a dry climate.
NWS Indianapolis also says for tonight that a fog may develop and last into Monday morning. With overnight lows dipping to the 20’s this has the potential to develop slick road conditions for your morning commute.
Next week’s temperatures will be lower though still above the average temp for this time in February. Highs are currently forecast to be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Rain is expected to fall again next Monday.
