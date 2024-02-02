Anderson Police Searching for Persons of Interest

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are looking for four people in connection with the death of Rishon Reeves-Linley.
Reeves-Linley was found unresponsive last week at an apartment on Pearl Street. He had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, but he did not survive.
Officers soon charged Cyrstin Walker and Isaiah Crawford for their involvement in his death, but they did not provide specific details. According to a Thursday release, these arrests did not answer all of their questions.
Now, police are looking for Robert Tapscott, Tina Ellis-Sanqunetti, Angela Claybaugh, and Amber Shelton. The four are considered “persons of interest,” and have so far been “evading contact and impeding the completion of the investigation.”
If you know anything about this, please call 9-1-1, or contact Crime Stoppers. You can also reach Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731.
