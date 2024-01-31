Fishers Police Arrest Man for Target Thefts

FISHERS, Ind. — Police say they have arrested a man for stealing from Target stores around the country, including the one on Commercial Drive in Fishers.
Officers believe Frank Covington has stolen about $90,000 worth of items from at least 12 Target locations.
They were given a description of the man and his car Sunday, when Target’s Assets Protection team contacted them about a theft.
Not long after getting the call, officers say they stopped Covington’s car. Inside, they found multiple Texas Instruments calculators, among other items.
Major Mike Janes with Fishers Police says those calculators will be photographed as evidence, and then likely returned to Target.
Covington is wanted in several states for crimes such as burglary and shoplifting. Janes notes that he will be held accountable in Indiana before being transferred to the other states to face his potential crimes.
Learn more through the Fishers Police Department Twitter account.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive