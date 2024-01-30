NWS: Brief Rain and Freezing Rain, Followed by Dry and Mild Conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should expect rain and freezing rain, which will not last long. In mid-to-late weeks, dry conditions and milder temperatures will follow.

“We are not expecting major impacts,” said forecaster Alex McGinnis. However, ” some slippery spots could appear on untreated roads or elevated areas. There may even be a light accumulation of snow in some areas.”

Forecasters predict primarily a rainy event with some freezing rain, but likely the last chance for rain in the upcoming days.

“We could have several days of highs in the 40s and into the 50s,” said McGinnis. Parts of the Indy metro are still in solid, moderate drought.

According to the Drought Monitor, approximately 2.1 million Hoosiers are experiencing drought.

McGinnis added that areas north and east of Indianapolis could see freezing rain and snow into the late afternoon. Still, most Hoosiers in Central Indiana will experience dry conditions by this afternoon.