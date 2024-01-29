Listen Live
Local News

Shows Coming To Ruoff: Train & REO Speedwagon / Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

Published on January 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NOBLESVILLE — Two big shows were announced for the Ruoff Music Center on Monday bringing classic rock of multiple different styles to Indiana.

The first was Train and REO Speedwagon announcing their “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour. The pair will embark on a co-headlining tour stopping in 44 cities, including one show in Noblesville on July 10th. The two bands will be co-headlining the shows with opening support for Yacht Rock Revue.

Train and REO Speedwagon Tour Poster

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The two bands will be performing live on stage together for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday for a special collaboration.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

The second announcement of the day was the hard rockers of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper who will set out on yet another “Freaks on Parade” Tour.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Tour Poster

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

They will be joined by Ministry and Filter as their opening acts for the tour which will run through 21 cities in two months. Their stop in Noblesville will be on August 31st.

Tickets for the “Freaks on Parade” tour will also go on sale February 2nd at 10a.m. and are available at LiveNation.com.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close