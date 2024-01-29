Shows Coming To Ruoff: Train & REO Speedwagon / Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

NOBLESVILLE — Two big shows were announced for the Ruoff Music Center on Monday bringing classic rock of multiple different styles to Indiana.

The first was Train and REO Speedwagon announcing their “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour. The pair will embark on a co-headlining tour stopping in 44 cities, including one show in Noblesville on July 10th. The two bands will be co-headlining the shows with opening support for Yacht Rock Revue.

The two bands will be performing live on stage together for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday for a special collaboration.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

The second announcement of the day was the hard rockers of Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper who will set out on yet another “Freaks on Parade” Tour.

They will be joined by Ministry and Filter as their opening acts for the tour which will run through 21 cities in two months. Their stop in Noblesville will be on August 31st.

Tickets for the “Freaks on Parade” tour will also go on sale February 2nd at 10a.m. and are available at LiveNation.com.