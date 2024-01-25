Governor Announces New Data Center Coming to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb’s office announced Thursday that the construction and operation of a new data center in Jeffersonville will create hundreds of jobs.

Meta Platforms, Inc., which you may know simply as Meta, is the company behind social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, as well as other technological ventures. Now, that company will have a site in southern Indiana.

Governor Holcomb said, “We’re excited to welcome Meta to Indiana and look forward to the company’s partnership in growing Jeffersonville and the southeast Indiana region.”

He also noted that the state’s partnerships with tech industries are already benefiting Hoosiers.

The new facility is expected to cost about $800 million, and current plans show it will have approximately 700,000 square feet. It should be completed by 2026.

As for why the company chose to build in the state, Brad Davis – Director of Data Center Community and Economic Development at Meta – explained, “Jeffersonville stood out…thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners.”

