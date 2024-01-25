Governor Announces New Data Center Coming to Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Hoosier Governor Eric Holcomb’s office announced Thursday that the construction and operation of a new data center in Jeffersonville will create hundreds of jobs.
Meta Platforms, Inc., which you may know simply as Meta, is the company behind social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, as well as other technological ventures. Now, that company will have a site in southern Indiana.
Governor Holcomb said, “We’re excited to welcome Meta to Indiana and look forward to the company’s partnership in growing Jeffersonville and the southeast Indiana region.”
He also noted that the state’s partnerships with tech industries are already benefiting Hoosiers.
The new facility is expected to cost about $800 million, and current plans show it will have approximately 700,000 square feet. It should be completed by 2026.
As for why the company chose to build in the state, Brad Davis – Director of Data Center Community and Economic Development at Meta – explained, “Jeffersonville stood out…thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners.”
Learn more here.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party