Explosion At Home in Dubois County, One Person Dead

DUBOIS CO, Ind.–There was an explosion at a home and one person was found dead in Dubois County.

The explosion happened around 6:30 pm Monday not far from State Road 56 and southwest of French Lick. Investigators believe a propane tank exploded, but they aren’t sure what caused it to explode. Witnesses say it could be heard from nearly ten miles away.

“This home is on an LP gas system. They have a large propane tank that they use for utilities. That tank is buried on the facility,” said David Hosick, public information officer with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Hosick says there is no reason to believe foul play was involved and called it “completely accidental.”

“The nature of the explosion, the size and magnitude of it, indicates that LP gas may have been leaking into the home for some time,” said Hosick.

Firefighters say there were fires that happened as a result of the explosion and took about three hours to extinguish. Houses as far as a half-mile away from the explosion sustained minor damage.

Police say the body of the person who died was found Tuesday morning.