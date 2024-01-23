Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead

MARTINSVILLE, IND — A sheriff’s deputy in Morgan County was shot in Martinsville on Tuesday while responding to a report of a suicidal person on Beech Grove Road.

Shortly before noon, Indiana State Police confirmed that the teenage suspect was found dead inside the home. Police later confirmed that the boy was 15-years-old.

“The juvenile is deceased, and the Indiana State Police has initiated the investigatory phase,” said ISP Sgt. Kevin Getz.

The injured deputy is stable and currently in the hospital. Sheriff Rich Myers is with the deputy, and multiple agencies, including tactical teams, are on the scene.

“Morgan County dispatch was made aware of a social media post from another individual concerned for that individual on what they were posting, so our deputies were sent there for a welfare check,” said Morgan County Sheriff Rich Meyers.

The deputy was identified as Mallory Schwab, who began working at the sheriff’s office earlier this month. Schwab was a police officer with Martinsville Police for nearly five years before joining the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. She’s also a reservist with the National Guard.

“Deputy Schwab wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and concerns for her and her family,” the department said in a Facebook post.

“I’ve known Deputy Schwab for years, I’ve known her family for years, and they are very involved in the Morgan County community,” added Myers.