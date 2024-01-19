Hoosier Lawmakers Collecting Shoes For People in Need

STATEWIDE–New and gently used athletic shoes are being collected for Hoosiers in need. That’s being done by members of the Indiana House of Representatives who are partnering with the non-profit organization Samaritan’s Feet.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can drop shoes off at the Statehouse where there are donation bins. Online donations are also being accepted here.

Republican State representative Lori Goss-Reaves of Marion says having shoes that fit is a luxury many of us take for granted.

“The reality is that many vulnerable children and seniors don’t, and that can affect learning, confidence, physical ability and independence. By making a donation, whether that be through money or shoes, Hoosiers have a chance to really make a difference in someone’s life,” said Goss-Reaves.

Donations are being accepted through March 1. After that, distribution events will then be planned in different areas across the state.