Shooting at Indy Hotel: 24-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured

INDIANAPOLIS —Indy Metro Police say a person was shot and killed, and another one was injured at a hotel near the intersection of West 16th Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday morning.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Kallen Dixon. Police say he died at the hospital.
A woman who was shot is listed in stable condition. Police say she was shot in the arm and leg. The investigation continues.
