NFL Combine To Stay in Indianapolis in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine. The NFL is giving Indianapolis a one-year extension. The Combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987.

The four-day, invitation-only event allows NFL scouts to evaluate that year’s top draft-eligible college players. This year’s event is the 37th straight year for the Combine in Indianapolis. It will be Feb. 29-March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The public can watch portions of the event, which includes an interactive fan festival. At the festival, fans can get photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view all 57 Super Bowl rings, participate in games, and buy merchandise from the NFL Shop.

Dallas and Los Angeles both entered bids to get the combine in 2023 and 2024, but the league opted to keep it in Indianapolis.

“Indianapolis has a storied history with the NFL Combine, so we are thrilled to continue partnering with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and our local partners for the event in 2025,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, of club business, league events and international at the NFL. “The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing the in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country.”

Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health, and the Indiana Sports Corp collectively worked alongside the Indianapolis Colts to pitch to keep the NFL Combine in Indy for 2025.

“From our world-class facilities to our hospitality partners and proximity to sports medicine and science facilities, Indianapolis has proven time and again that it is uniquely positioned and equipped to host an event the size and magnitude of the NFL Combine,” said Pete Ward, chief operating officer with the Indianapolis Colts. “We once again look forward to welcoming the football world to Indy and making this the best Combine ever.”

Organizers say since coming to Indy more than three decades ago, the event has grown immensely, with the 2023 NFL Combine generating a record-setting $9.1 million in revenue while attracting a record-setting number of fans for the inside-and-outside fan events.