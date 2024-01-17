Lutheran Hospital Childcare Services Ending Soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Some parents in Fort Wayne are expressing their frustrations after learning that childcare services will soon cease at Lutheran Hospital.
The Lutheran Health Network announced that the childcare services will permanently stop on May 31st, 2024. While it is not entirely clear why, hospital officials did say they would explain more at a meeting Wednesday evening.
For parents who will be affected by this change, Lutheran Health is working to compile a list of other childcare programs in Allen County.
Organization employees who use the service will also be given a six-month stipend for each of their enrolled children. The stipend will give participating parents $150 each pay period.
