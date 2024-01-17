ESPN: Indiana Pacers Make Trade for All-Star Forward Pascal Siakam

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Pacers have made a trade with the Toronto Raptors to get All-Star Forward Pascal Siakam.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Pacers are trading Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks–two 2024 first-rounders and a 2026 first-round pick–to the Raptors.

The New Orleans Pelicans are also involved in the deal. They are sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors and a second-round pick to the Pacers.

Siakam, who has spent all eight of his NBA seasons with Toronto, is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.

He helped the Raptors win an NBA championship in 2019. He was also named the NBA’s Most Improved Player that season.

Even though he can be a free agent in July, Siakam says he is excited about the deal and is expected to work out a new contract with the Pacers this summer.