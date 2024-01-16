Gen X Didn’t Raise Gen Z Well

There’s a video going viral of a young woman complaining about working a 40-hour week and not being able to afford to live a life on her own. She complains that she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life working a 9 to 5. The initial reaction is laugh at this woman’s delusion on how the world really works.

Tony believes there’s a bigger story here:

The problem here is not this woman. The problem here is the story she was told. The problem here is parenting… The problem here is really, really, really bad parenting. Exactly how little preparation is happening, is taking place from parents to get kids ready for what is coming?

Tony then goes on to talk about his challenging upbringing, and how difficult life can truly be.

