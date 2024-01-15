CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 15th, 2024
ALDERSGATE FREE METHODIST CHURCH: Closed Through Monday
BLUFF CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH: Virtual service only
CARROLL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
CASTON SCHOOLS: Closed Today
CHRISTLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Closed Through Monday
FLAT ROCK-HAWCREEK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
IRVINGTON FIRST BAPTIST: Virtual service only
JAY SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
MACONAQUAH SCHOOLS: Virtual learning
NEW BAPTIST CHURCH – INDIANAPOLIS: Virtual service only; No on-site programming
NEW FELLOWSHIP FAMILY CHURCH: Virtual service only; No on-site programming
NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST – INDPLS: Virtual service only
NORTH MIAMI COMMUNITY SCHOOLS: Closed Today; E-learning day
NORTH WHITE SCHOOLS: Closed Today; E-learning day
PERU COMMUNITY SCHOOLS: Closed Today; E-learning day
ROSSVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
SHELBY COUNTY SERNOR SERVICES/HORIZON CENTER: Opening at 12:00 PM
TRINITY CME CHURCH: Virtual service only
VALLEY GROVE FREE WILL BAPTIST: Closed Today; No evening activities
