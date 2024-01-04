Devour Indy Winterfest Returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, you will be able to dine at restaurants participating in the 2024 Devour Indy Winterfest.
Each year, Devour Indy hosts its Summerfest and Winterfest, during which times you can get deals on select meals at a variety of eateries around Indianapolis. The events are meant to help restaurants boost business.
This year’s Winterfest will run from January 22nd to February 4th. Continue reading for a complete list of participating establishments, or click here.
While you will not need anything special to access Devour deals, you might want to make a reservation in order to guarantee yourself a seat.
Participating Restaurants 2024:
- 101 Beer Kitchen
- 1830 Chophouse
- 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo
- 317 BBQ
- 317 Burger
- Agave & Rye
- Apocalypse Burger
- Big Lug Canteen
- Bluebeard
- Blupoint Coastal Kitchen
- Boulder Creek Dining Company
- BRU Burger Bar
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza
- Charbonos
- Cholita
- ClusterTruck
- Columbia Club
- Condado Tacos
- Delicia
- Diavola
- divvy
- Eating Fresh
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Festiva
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Flatiron on Penn
- Fortyfive Degrees
- Gallery on 16th
- Gallery Pastry Bar
- Gallery Pastry Shop
- Gather 22 (featuring Byrne’s Grilled Pizza)
- Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge
- Grindstone Charley’s
- Grindstone on the Monon
- Grindstone Public House
- Half Liter BBQ
- Harry and Izzy’s
- HC Tavern + Kitchen
- HercuLean Meal Prep
- Hoagies and Hops/Chilly Water Tap Room
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- Iaria’s Italian Restaurant
- Juniper on Main
- Kan-Kan
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- Kona Grill
- Livery
- LouVino Mass Ave
- Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar
- Mama Carolla’s
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern
- Mesh on Mass
- Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro
- Modita
- Napolese Pizzeria
- Nesso Italian Kitchen
- noah grant’s grill house and oyster bar
- Oakleys Bistro
- Oasis Diner
- Ocean Prime
- Osteria by Fabio Viviani
- Peterson’s Restaurant
- Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar
- Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Pizza & Libations
- Prime 47 Carmel
- Provision
- Ramen Ray
- Rockstone & Big Lug Taproom
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sahm’s Place
- Saint Joseph Brewery & Public House
- Salt on Mass
- Salty Cowboy Tequileria
- Sangiovese Ristorante
- Seasons 52
- Siam Thai Cuisine
- Skyline Club
- Slapfish
- St. Elmo Steak House
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- Tavern at the Point
- Taxman Bargersville
- Taxman CityWay
- Taxman Fortville
- Ten Hands Social Bar & Eatery
- The Capital Grille
- The Fountain Room
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
- The Nesst of Noblesville
- The Northside Social
- The Oakmont
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- The Prewitt
- The Quarter
- The Roost
- The Tap Mass. Ave
- Theo’s Italian
- Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex
- Tipsy Mermaid Conch House and Cocktails
- Tucci’s Carmel
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Union 50
- Up Cellar
- Vicino
- Vida
- Vivante French Eatery
