Devour Indy Winterfest Returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, you will be able to dine at restaurants participating in the 2024 Devour Indy Winterfest.

Each year, Devour Indy hosts its Summerfest and Winterfest, during which times you can get deals on select meals at a variety of eateries around Indianapolis. The events are meant to help restaurants boost business.

This year’s Winterfest will run from January 22nd to February 4th. Continue reading for a complete list of participating establishments, or click here.

While you will not need anything special to access Devour deals, you might want to make a reservation in order to guarantee yourself a seat.

Participating Restaurants 2024: