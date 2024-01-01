Listen Live
Colts Knock Off Raiders to Keep Playoff Hopes in Play

Published on December 31, 2023

NFL: DEC 31 Raiders at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Colts used big plays early and then put away the Las Vegas Raiders late on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium 23-20.

The win made the Colts 9-7 and keeps them right in the thick of the AFC playoff chase. The Raiders are now eliminated from playoff contention.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 224 yards and a touchdown while running back Jonathan Taylor had 96 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Minshew completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce that gave the Colts a 14-3 lead on a day where they led the whole way.

The Raiders scored a touchdown late to make it 23-20, but then the Colts recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.

The Colts face the Houston Texans (9-7) next Sunday in a game that will have significant playoff implications for both teams.

