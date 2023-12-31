Pacers Knock Off Knicks, Win Third Straight

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Pacers won their third straight game Saturday night by defeating the New York Knicks 140-126 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tied a franchise record for assists in a single game with 23 of them to go along with 22 points.
In total, the Pacers had five players in double figures. Those were Haliburton, Myles Turner (28), Aaron Nesmith (25), Bennedict Mathurin (20), and Andrew Nembhard (14).
The Pacers shot 60% in the game and knocked down 23 three-pointers in 42 attempts (55%).
Indiana had 40 assists and New York had 24.
For the Knicks, Donte Divincenzo led all scorers with 38 points.
Next up for the Pacers (17-14) is a game with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.
