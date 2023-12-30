Reneau Powers Hoosiers Past Kennesaw State

Source: Justin Casterline/Getty Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.-Malik Reneau had a career high 34 points to go along with 11 rebounds to help the Indiana Hoosiers knock off the Kennesaw State Owls Friday night 100-87 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Indiana led by as many as 16, but the Owls fought back and took a four point lead in the second half, but Indiana took the lead at 69-68 with about 12 minutes left in the game. After that, the Hoosiers never trailed again.
Indiana had six players score in double figures. Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway each had 14. Kaleb Banks finished with 12. Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks each had 10.
The Hoosiers also had to play without their leading scorer Kel’el Ware (illness) and Xavier Johnson (foot injury).
Indiana is now 10-3 on the year. They face Nebraska on Wednesday night at 9 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 8 on 93.1 WIBC.
