IMPD Release Edited Body Cam Footage of Nov. 17th Fatal Police Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police have released edited body-camera footage of the fatal shooting of Leandre Houston.
Police attempted to pull over a car driven by Demarqus Whitley on the evening of November 17th, 2023. Leandre Houston was the passenger. Whitley was under investigation for a series of cases involving stolen guns in the Broad Ripple area.
IMPD tried to pull Whitley over, but he drove off and led police on a short chase, which ended at Ruskin Place near 38th Street. Security footage from a nearby home shows Whitley and Houston bail out of the car as it was still rolling forward. Both men run in opposite directions.
An officer closed in on Houston as he hopped a fence. It’s at that moment that security footage and the officer’s bodycam picked up the words “show me your hands, show me your hands. Gun! Gun!”
Then the officer shoots Leandre Houston. Police immediately began treating him on scene, but he eventually passed away.
Demarqus Whitley was found shortly after, hiding underneath a truck.
Whitley was arrested and faces charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement fleeing misdemeanor A, and operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license misdemeanor C.
No officers or uninvolved people were hurt. The shooting will be reviewed by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team. There will also be a separate and independent investigation conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit.
The shooting will also be reviewed by the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.
