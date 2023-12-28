Lawmakers To Consider More Restrictions On Porn Sites In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the bills state lawmakers will considering in the upcoming legislative session will be a bill to place age restrictions on who can and can’t view porn websites in Indiana.

These restrictions could come in the form of age verification or even scanning a driver’s license when you navigate to a porn site. A bill

in the State Senate is similar to a law in Texas that federal courts are currently reviewing.

The bill has been authored by State Sen. Mike Bohacek (R).

“Access to some of these websites is exacerbating an already tough problem for some of these kids,” Bohacek said on WISH-TV. “The expectation of what an adult relationship, or what a mature relationship should look like, is getting a little bit perverted to the point where kids feel like they have to do something that is way more mature than a 13, 14 or 15-year old should be dealing with.”

Arkansas, Louisiana, Utah, and Mississippi also have similar laws in place.

Those against it, like Kate Ruane, the director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, say laws like these place an unnecessary burden on people who are legally allowed to look at porn sites.

“Courts have time and again said that these types of restrictions violate the constitutional rights of adults,” she said. “There are less restrictive means to permit their (teenagers) parents to restrict and filter access to pornographic content without burdening everyone else’s ability to access this legal content.”

Bohacek said he doesn’t buy the First Amendment argument. He said the Indiana Supreme Court rejected such reasoning in a lawsuit filed against a law he wrote concerning revenge porn.

The legislative session begins on January 8th.