Indiana State Representative Completes Probation After OWI Conviction

JACKSON COUNTY, IND — An Indiana State Representative, who previously pleaded guilty to charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, has completed the terms of his probation.

Police say Rep. Jim Lucas had THC in his bloodstream following an incident in Seymour on May 31. According to the state’s toxicology report, Lucas had 14 nanograms of THC per millimeter of blood, exceeding the typical impairment limit of 5 nanograms per millimeter of blood.

Lucas’ truck went downhill, broke through a guardrail, crossed all traffic lanes, and eventually crashed. The impact flattened three of the truck’s tires. Lucas continued driving on its rims for nearly three miles despite the damage before parking behind a Seymour carpet store.

In July, Lucas received a 60-day jail sentence for operating while intoxicated and a 180-day sentence for leaving the scene of an accident, both of which were suspended.

Instead of jail time, he was placed on 365 days of probation and ordered to pay $3,929.62 in restitution fees to the Indiana Department of Transportation.