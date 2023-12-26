Christmas Tree Disposal Locations for Marion County Residents

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas day in the rear view, Hoosiers may be wondering where to take their tree for proper disposal.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has a list available on their web site. Where Marion County residents can take the tree to be recycled and mulched by GreenCycle between December 26th, and January 31st.
Drop-off locations for tree disposal are:
Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair Street | Northeast corner by the pool
Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater
Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd Street | to the left of the entrance
Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance.
Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court
Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st Street | near the recycling bins
Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Avenue
All decorations must be removed from the tree including ornaments, tinsel, and lights. Dropping trees off unspecified locations is illegal and can result in fines up to $3,000. This service is available to Marion County residents only.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance
-
16 Christmas Songs That Don't Mention The Word Christmas
-
Gun Falls Out of First Grader's Backpack at Brownsburg School
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Greenfield Police Arrest Man After Wednesday Shooting