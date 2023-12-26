Christmas Tree Disposal Locations for Marion County Residents

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas day in the rear view, Hoosiers may be wondering where to take their tree for proper disposal.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has a list available on their web site. Where Marion County residents can take the tree to be recycled and mulched by GreenCycle between December 26th, and January 31st.

Drop-off locations for tree disposal are:

Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair Street | Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd Street | to the left of the entrance

Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance.

Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court

Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st Street | near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Avenue

All decorations must be removed from the tree including ornaments, tinsel, and lights. Dropping trees off unspecified locations is illegal and can result in fines up to $3,000. This service is available to Marion County residents only.