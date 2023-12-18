Listen Live
Plainfield Police Investigating After Multiple People Found Dead at House

Published on December 18, 2023

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

 

Plainfield police are investigating after multiple people found dead at a house located at 5878 Grevillea Lane, just south of US 40, near Moon and Miles roads.

According to Deputy Police Chief Joe Aldridge, Police responded to a burglary call this morning and found at least 2 dead bodies.

WIBC News will have more as this story develops.

