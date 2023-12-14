Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire

IDAVILLE, Ind. — A female is dead and police are investigating after a fire damaged a home in Idaville Tuesday evening.

Officers and firefighters in Carroll County were called to a home on 1100 North around 5 p.m. There, they say they saw heavy smoke, and later found a body inside the home.

The Carroll County Coroner’s Office says a female – whose name and age have not yet been publicly released – died in the fire. At this time, it is not clear what caused the fire, but investigators believe it was an accident.