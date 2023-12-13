Listen Live
Two Teenagers Arrested for Greenwood Fatal Shooting

Published on December 13, 2023

Teenagers Arrested in Greenwood Shooting

Source: WISH-TV

GREENWOOD, Ind.–The Greenwood Police Department says they have arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy for a murder that happened in Greenwood on Sunday.

The shooting was at 2020 Liberty Way in Greenwood, which is right by East Worthsville and Sheek Roads and not far from Clark-Pleasant Middle School.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died as 18-year-old Ethan David of Indianapolis.

Officers say a neighbor called to tell them that they found David shot to death in a car.

 

