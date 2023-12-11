P!NK To Perform At Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — It was announced on Monday that Lucas Oil Stadium will host Pop-Star P!NK and her Summer Carnival tour next year along with special guests Sheryl Crow and opening act support from The Script and KidCutUp.
P!NK announced a 17-city stadium tour across North America that will have her playing in the Colts stadium on Saturday, October 12th, 2024. Tickets start as low as $50 are already on sale at LiveNation.com.
P!nk performed in Indianapolis back in November, as she stopped by Gainbridge Fieldhouse on her Trustfall Tour.
Also announced on Monday was Sarah McLachlan’s “Fumbling Toward Ecstasy” tour which will be stopping at Everwise Ampitheater on Sunday, June 16th of 2024.
