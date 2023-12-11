Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A man was found dead in Greenwood Sunday night.
The Greenwood Police Department says a neighbor called them after he found the man shot to death in a car. The car was found on Liberty Way Drive, which is near East Worthsville and Sheek roads.
The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 18-year-old Ethan J. David.
Officers are trying to find the shooter.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Greenwood police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl