Biden’s Latest Numbers Gaffe

President Biden traveled to Las Vegas on Friday to announce his administration’s latest $8.2 billion investment in high-speed railways and train corridors.
“On my watch, instead of infrastructure Week, America is having infrastructure Decade,” Biden told the crowd of union members in Las Vegas in a speech touting the federally funded railroad projects.
As Biden continued to boast about his administration’s vast amount of infrastructure spending, he stumbled over the specifics and threw out a number that left people scratching their heads.
“Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” Biden exclaimed.
On Saturday, the White House press office released a transcript that conveniently glossed over the error by expressing it numerically as “over $1,300,000,000 – $1,000,300,000,000”, hinting that the president had only missed a few zeroes while reading the teleprompter.
Unsurprisingly, Biden also took swipes at former president Donald Trump during his speech.
“Trump just talks the talk. We walk the walk,” Biden said, criticizing the former president for claiming the United States is becoming a “failed nation.”
“Frankly he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl