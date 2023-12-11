Biden’s Latest Numbers Gaffe

President Biden traveled to Las Vegas on Friday to announce his administration’s latest $8.2 billion investment in high-speed railways and train corridors.

“On my watch, instead of infrastructure Week, America is having infrastructure Decade,” Biden told the crowd of union members in Las Vegas in a speech touting the federally funded railroad projects.

As Biden continued to boast about his administration’s vast amount of infrastructure spending, he stumbled over the specifics and threw out a number that left people scratching their heads.

“Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” Biden exclaimed.

On Saturday, the White House press office released a transcript that conveniently glossed over the error by expressing it numerically as “over $1,300,000,000 – $1,000,300,000,000”, hinting that the president had only missed a few zeroes while reading the teleprompter.

Unsurprisingly, Biden also took swipes at former president Donald Trump during his speech.

“Trump just talks the talk. We walk the walk,” Biden said, criticizing the former president for claiming the United States is becoming a “failed nation.”

“Frankly he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”