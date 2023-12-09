Purdue University Airport to Start Commercial Flights to Chicago O’Hare

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind– Purdue University has announced the school’s airport will begin hosting commercial flights starting in April 2024.
During the Board of Trustees meeting Friday, Purdue President Mung Chiang announced that a partnership with Southern Airways will launch daily flights between West Lafayette and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Earlier this year, the university announced it would build a new terminal for the airport in the hopes of attracting commercial flights.
The $11.8 million dollar project is funded through federal grants and the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, grant funding.
The terminal will be named after Amelia Earhart, with the approval of the Earhart estate. The last time commercial flights were available out of the Purdue airport was in 2004.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Man Charged with Murder, Body Found During Investigation Into Missing Rush County Girl