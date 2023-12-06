Columbus Family Displaced After Candle Catches Mobile Home on Fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A candle is to blame for a mobile home fire in Columbus Wednesday.

It was just before 11 o’clock in the morning when Columbus firefighters were called to a mobile home on Rosewood Lane. The owner of the home, Domanika Ramos, told first responders she believed there was a lit candle inside and made a quick escape with seven children.

Firefighters made their way inside and found the candle. It had burned a plastic container nearby, which then spread to other flammable objects in the home.

The fire was able to spread because Ramos initially thought the smoke was coming from a different part of the home. She managed to close the bedroom door, in which the candle was still inside burning parts of the room. That helped contain the fire, says Columbus Fire.

The fire has been ruled accidental and no one was hurt. Over 25,000-dollars’ worth of damage was done to the home.

Columbus Fire says this is a perfect example of why you should always have working smoke alarms in your home. You should also keep candles away from flammable objects and blow the candle out when it’s not in use.

You can usually get a free smoke alarm from your local fire department.