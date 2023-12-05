Clark Co. Man Accused of Stealing Car Dealership Money While Serving as GM

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged with stealing money from the dealership he was tasked with managing.
Indiana State Police began investigating Jon Blakely, a former employee of Coyle Chevrolet in Clarksville. Blakely had been the general manager of the dealership and had control over the company’s credit card accounts – cards that were only supposed to be used for official dealership business.
Throughout August of 2023, the State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit began tracing credit card purchases back to Blakely.
A review of bank and PayPal accounts, emails and business records showed over 200,000-dollars had been transferred illegally from the company accounts.
Jon Blakely is accused of moving that money and using it for his own private accounts.
On December 1st, Blakely was arrested and charged with one count of theft and one count of corrupt business practices, with each charged being a level 5 felony.
Jon Blakely has been placed in the Clark County Jail. He’s innocent until proven guilty.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle