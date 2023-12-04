License Plate Reader Helps Police Track Down Car Thieves

LAWRENCE, Ind. — An armed carjacking case led to a police chase in Beech Grove early Monday morning.

It was around 11 o’clock Sunday night when a person in Lawrence was approached by two men who demanded the person’s car. This was in the area of East 52nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road. The person handed over the keys to his black Mazda Hatchback, and the suspects hit the road.

“The resident did the right thing,” says Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff of Lawrence Police, “a license plate reader in Beech Grove alerted officers that the recently carjacked vehicle was in the Beech Grove area.”

Beech Grove police tried to pull the suspects over, but they refused and led police on a short chase. The chase ended on a dead-end street, where both suspects got out of the car and made a run for it on foot.

“Once the carjacked vehicle reached that dead-end, the two occupants of the vehicle bailed out of the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit,” Deputy Chief Woodruff explains.

One suspect was caught and arrested. The other suspect is still on the run.

Getting the stolen car back in police possession is sometimes just as important as the actual arrest, as Woodruff explains “they frequently will steal a vehicle like this and go and use that vehicle to commit other crimes. It’s very likely that the Beech Grove police officers, in this case, likely prevent additional crimes from occurring.”

The victim is said to be okay.