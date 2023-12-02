Hoosiers Knock Off Maryland in Big Ten Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team got their first Big Ten win of the season Friday night with a 65-53 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.
The Hoosiers led by as many as 23 points in the game and never trailed. For Indiana, 10 players played and eight scored. Kel’el Ware had a double double with 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers in scoring.
Hoosier point guard Xavier Johnson missed the game with a foot injury, but Trey Galloway stepped up to have 12 points on 6-10 shooting. The other double figure scorers were Mackenzie Mgbako (13) and Malik Reneau (11).
In the losing effort, Jahmir Young led Maryland with 20 points.
Indiana held Maryland to 13% from 3-point shooting (2-16). They also outrebounded the Terrapins 46-30 and outscored them in the paint 40-26.
Indiana improves to 6-1 with the win and 1-0 in Big Ten Play. Maryland drops to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. These two teams play each other again on March 3rd at Maryland.
Next up for Indiana is a Big Ten contest against Michigan on Tuesday night at 9 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 8 pm on 93.1 WIBC.
