IMPD Releases Edited Footage of Oct. 19th Shooting at Speedway Gas Station

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have released edited body-camera footage of the October 19th police shooting of Antoine Beech.
IMPD were wrapping up a separate investigation at a Speedway gas station on Shelby Street when someone approached the officers and informed them that a man inside of a White Chevy Impala had a warrant.
The man was Antoine Beech, 38, and he was sitting passenger side. Three officers approached the car, and they claim Beech was not showing his hands, and eventually reached for a gun.
That’s when IMPD Officer Thomas shot Beech. Thomas’ body-camera was not active.
Surveillance footage and body-camera footage from another officer do not clearly show Beech reaching for a gun, although one was recovered from the passenger side.
Beech survived and was later arrested. No one else was hurt.
Beech was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and also had violated probation. He had previous convictions for drug dealing and driving drunk on his record.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Red, White, & Bowl With Hammer & Nigel Presented By Jack Daniels