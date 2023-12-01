IMPD Releases Edited Footage of Oct. 19th Shooting at Speedway Gas Station

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have released edited body-camera footage of the October 19th police shooting of Antoine Beech.

IMPD were wrapping up a separate investigation at a Speedway gas station on Shelby Street when someone approached the officers and informed them that a man inside of a White Chevy Impala had a warrant.

The man was Antoine Beech, 38, and he was sitting passenger side. Three officers approached the car, and they claim Beech was not showing his hands, and eventually reached for a gun.

That’s when IMPD Officer Thomas shot Beech. Thomas’ body-camera was not active.

Surveillance footage and body-camera footage from another officer do not clearly show Beech reaching for a gun, although one was recovered from the passenger side.

Beech survived and was later arrested. No one else was hurt.

Beech was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and also had violated probation. He had previous convictions for drug dealing and driving drunk on his record.