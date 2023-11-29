Connecticut Governor Pulls Out of Electric Vehicle Plans

Connecticut’s democratic Governor, Ned Lamont, withdrew his plan to mandate future electric vehicle purchases.

The plan was withdrawn after the proposal received bipartisan pushback from lawmakers on a key legislative panel. Lamont pulled the proposal to mandate electric vehicles only four months after revealing it and characterizing it as “decisive action to meet our climate pollution reduction targets.”

The GOP minority leader and other Republicans on the panel led opposition to the proposed electric vehicle mandate over the last several months. After Democrats on the committee voiced concerns with the regulations, the governor ultimately pulled the proposal from the agenda of a committee hearing Tuesday, when lawmakers were set to vote on it.

“This is a prudent step,” said Connecticut state Sen. John Kissel, the panel’s GOP co-chair. “The people’s elected representatives are the ones who should be making this decision. Something so life-changing – something that will take our choice away – needs to be decided by the full state legislature.”

“Ask anyone on a Main Street anywhere in Connecticut those questions,” he added. “They will tell you that they – the people – should get to decide. It should be the people’s choice. The people of Connecticut deserve credit for speaking out. I thank my colleagues on the committee – and the governor – for withdrawing these regulations.”

Connecticut Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly was also pleased to see the plan withdrawn.

“Common sense has prevailed,” the Connecticut Senate Republican Leader said in a statement. “The Governor’s decision to withdraw the regulations is a reasoned approach to address the growing concerns raised by working and middle-class families. Adopting California emission standards which ban the sale of gas-powered cars is a substantial policy shift which must be decided by the General Assembly.”

“There are too many questions regarding the capacity of our electric grid, the cost and location of grid improvements, and the negative impact on urban, rural and working poor families,” Kelly added. “More than 90% of our pollution comes from outside the control of Connecticut. We need a national – and international – approach to improve our air quality. A state-by-state strategy will only prolong the attainment of cleaner air.”

