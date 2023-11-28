How could Miguel Cardona Misquote President Reagan this Badly?

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona should be an educated man, but in a recent statement he made people are questioning that.

There’s a famous quote from former President Ronald Reagan where he said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.” Secretary Cardona decided to use half of that quote in his recent statement.

He said, “I think it was President Reagan who said, ‘We’re from the government. We’re here to help.'”

He left the first half of the quote out. It is an extremely important part of the quote, and people had a field day making fun of Secretary Cardona on X (Twitter).

“They’re not sending their best,” podcast host Konstantin Kisin remarked.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, “The Education Secretary gets a failing grade. Fire him & shut it down.”

“[Y]ou can’t be this stupid, @SecCardona,” school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis implored.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway joked, “I actually find it chef’s kiss perfect that the Education Secretary is this ignorant of history.”

“Once you realize this is who is in charge of government education, our horrific literacy rates actually make total sense,” American Federation for Children CEO Tommy Schultz explained.

“Next up: ‘It was Barry Goldwater who said, “The pursuit of justice is no virtue!’” National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru joked.

Columnist David Marcus commented, “Imagine how little exposure to conservative ideas one would have to have while garnering various college degrees to possibly make this mistake.”

“OMG. Universal private and home schools. Now,” Tampa Bay editor Jim Stinson wrote.

Does anything else need to be said about the misquote from Cardona? Yes, something else needs to be said about Cardona’s misquote.

