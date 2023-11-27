President Joe Biden Said Another Ridiculous Thing

President Joe Biden came out and said he was unsure of when the American hostages held by Hamas would be released.

“We don’t know when that will occur, but we’re going to expect it to occur,” Biden said while addressing the release of hostages from his vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

“We don’t know what the list of all the hostages are and when they will be released, but we know the numbers that are going to be released, So, it’s my hope and expectation it will be soon,” he added.

While continuing to address the hostages, the president said he did not know the condition of the Americans still in captivity or whether they were still alive.

He then went on to say another ridiculous thing.

President Biden suggested the October 7th attack by Hamas was inspired by his diplomatic efforts in the Middle East to expand recognition of Israel as a nation.

“I cannot prove what I’m about to say,” Biden said. “But I believe one of the reasons why Hamas struck when they did was they knew that I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel’s right to exist.”

The cease fire between Hamas and Israel comes after an agreement for Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Two dozen hostages were released on Friday, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen. According to U.S. intelligence, approximately 10 Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.

Israel has vowed to resume the war on Hamas when the cease fire ends. “Israel will continue its war on Hamas, and we will not stop until we achieve our two main goals, overthrowing the rule of Hamas and returning all the abductees back to us, safe and sound,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Friday.

