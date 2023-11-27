Listen Live
Local News

High School Student Killed In Crash In Hancock County

Published on November 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurry Ambulance

Source: (PHOTO: )

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A teenager was killed in a crash in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of two county roads at around 2:40 p.m. Investigators say they arrived to find a 2007 Chevy Silverado off the road.

They quickly figured out that the pick-up truck hydroplaned due to wet and rainy conditions, ran off the road, and collided with two trees.

Cody Mastin, 18, was the driver of that pick-up, he survived. He’s a native of Greenfield and was in town from an “out of town” college, say investigators.

The passenger in the truck, Lindsay Locker, who was 17, was killed. She was a student at Eastern Hancock High School.

Investigators say neither of them were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close