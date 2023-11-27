High School Student Killed In Crash In Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A teenager was killed in a crash in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of two county roads at around 2:40 p.m. Investigators say they arrived to find a 2007 Chevy Silverado off the road.
They quickly figured out that the pick-up truck hydroplaned due to wet and rainy conditions, ran off the road, and collided with two trees.
Cody Mastin, 18, was the driver of that pick-up, he survived. He’s a native of Greenfield and was in town from an “out of town” college, say investigators.
The passenger in the truck, Lindsay Locker, who was 17, was killed. She was a student at Eastern Hancock High School.
Investigators say neither of them were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year