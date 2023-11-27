High School Student Killed In Crash In Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A teenager was killed in a crash in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of two county roads at around 2:40 p.m. Investigators say they arrived to find a 2007 Chevy Silverado off the road.

They quickly figured out that the pick-up truck hydroplaned due to wet and rainy conditions, ran off the road, and collided with two trees.

Cody Mastin, 18, was the driver of that pick-up, he survived. He’s a native of Greenfield and was in town from an “out of town” college, say investigators.

The passenger in the truck, Lindsay Locker, who was 17, was killed. She was a student at Eastern Hancock High School.

Investigators say neither of them were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.