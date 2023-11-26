IU Fires Head Football Coach Tom Allen

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University fired its Head Football Coach Tom Allen on Sunday.

After making it to bowl games in 2019 and 2020, IU football has gone 9-27 in the last three seasons, including 3-23 in Big Ten play. Allen’s overall record at Indiana was 33-49 including 0-3 in bowl games.

Allen made his head coaching debut in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl after Kevin Wilson resigned. The Hoosiers lost that game to Utah 26-24.

On Sunday, Indiana fell to Purdue 35-31. It’s the third straight time in the series that Purdue has beaten Indiana.

Allen’s crowning achievement at Indiana was the 2020 season, which was shortened by COVID. That year, IU finished 6-2 and eventually lost to Ole Miss in The Outback Bowl 26-20. Allen was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year that season as well as the AFCA Coach of the Year.

Allen had previously signed a 7-year contract in 2019 that listed a buyout of $20 million.

Before coming to Indiana, Allen had coached at Ben Davis High School, Marion High School. At the college level, Allen had various assistant coaching roles at Drake, South Florida, Arkansas State, and Ole Miss.

Indiana is looking for its third head football coach in the last 13 years.