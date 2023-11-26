Boilers Knock Off Hoosiers, Keep Old Oaken Bucket

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The Old Oaken Bucket is staying in West Lafayette. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium to close out the season.

It’s the third year in a row that Purdue has defeated Indiana.

Purdue was led by their quarterback Hudson Card who threw for three touchdown passes and rushed for another. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 275 yards and was only sacked once. His 10-yard rushing touchdown ended up being the winning score with 2:39 remaining. Card did all this while dealing with a rib injury.

The Hoosiers had one last chance but turned it over on downs at the Purdue’s 35-yard line.

Indiana was just 1 of 11 on third down conversions. Hoosier quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw three interceptions, but also had three touchdowns.

Dillon Theineman had two interceptions for Purdue and 8 tackles. In his final game as a Hoosier, linebacker Aaron Casey finished with 11 tackles, one sack, and 4 tackles for loss.

Mt Vernon Fortville graduate George Burhenn did not have a reception all season. Against Indiana, though, he caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana finishes their season with a record of 3-9. Purdue went 4-8.