Jim Irsay Says His 2014 Arrest Was Police Prejudice

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts owner feels his arrest in 2014 was a result of police prejudice. During an interview with HBO Sports, Jim Irsay discussed the circumstances of his arrest and said being “a rich, white billionaire” is what led to him getting arrested.
Irsay was pulled over in March 2014 after he was spotted driving slowly, stopping in the roadway, and failing to use a turn signal. Officers said he failed field sobriety testing. When asked whether the arrest was a “low point” for him, Irsay said he failed the field sobriety tests because he was just coming off hip surgery.
Police also discovered various prescription drugs in Irsay’s vehicle, along with over 29 thousand dollars in cash. The Colts are third in the AFC South at 5-and-5 and hope to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
